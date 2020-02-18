OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Carissa Foley

Carissa Foley (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 4:56 p.m.

Carissa Foley is a senior at Williams High School. She has been a student at Williams schools since fourth grade.

Carissa has been invloved in band, choir, art, drama and the hiking club. She is also in Upward Bound and National Honors Society.

Some of her favorite classes include band, choir and art.

“I really enjoy art. I think it’s really fun. It motivates me to actually get things done,” she said.

She also enjoyed math during her junior year.

Some people who have been a big influence in her life include Mrs. Stearns and Miss Lowe.

“(Mrs. Stearns) really supports us all mentally,” Carissa said. “Mrs. Lowe, she is the drama club leader. She has always been really fun and nice to know as a person.”

Carissa has worked at Kicks on Route 66.

In her spare time she enjoys reading and hiking.

“Mostly I kind of stay and practice my instrument and do art,” she said.

Carissa wants to be an art teacher after graduation. She plans to study at NAU.

