OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: Bridgette Hernandez

Bridgette Hernandez (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Bridgette Hernandez (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 4:44 p.m.

Bridgette Hernandez is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.

Some of Bridgette’s favorite classes are math and culinary.

Some teachers who have made a difference in her life are Ms. Kowalski, Phillip Echeverria and Mrs Stevens.

Bridgette has been involved with Upward Bound, National Honor Society and was part of student council during her freshman year. She also plays volleyball.

Some of her favorite memories are participating in volleyball and attending football games.

“We would always have games on Friday and then go watch the football game, which was really fun,” she said.

Bridgette has worked at the Polar Express and at Brewed Awakenings.

Bridgette plans to attend Northern Arizona University after graduation. She is considering either an engineering degree or pursuing something in the medical field.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

WHS senior spotlight: Damien Pacheco and Mikayla Sanders
Senior spotlight: Vikings look to graduation and beyond
WHS Senior spotlight: Looking at graduation and beyond
WHS Senior spotlight: Emily Ramirez
WHS senior spotlight: Chance Pearson

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State