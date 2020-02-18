WHS senior spotlight: Bridgette Hernandez

Bridgette Hernandez is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.

Some of Bridgette’s favorite classes are math and culinary.

Some teachers who have made a difference in her life are Ms. Kowalski, Phillip Echeverria and Mrs Stevens.

Bridgette has been involved with Upward Bound, National Honor Society and was part of student council during her freshman year. She also plays volleyball.

Some of her favorite memories are participating in volleyball and attending football games.

“We would always have games on Friday and then go watch the football game, which was really fun,” she said.

Bridgette has worked at the Polar Express and at Brewed Awakenings.

Bridgette plans to attend Northern Arizona University after graduation. She is considering either an engineering degree or pursuing something in the medical field.