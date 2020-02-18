A ranger's legacy: Grand Canyon remembers Ron Brown

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With the passing of long-time Interpretive Park Ranger Ron Brown, Grand Canyon National Park’s Division of Interpretation and Resource Education conducted a flag raising ceremony Feb. 12 at the Grand Canyon Visitor’s Center in his honor.

Friends and work associates from the National Park Service (NPS) as well community members attended to pay tribute to Brown.

Photo Gallery Ranger Ron Brown remembered at Grand Canyon Ron Brown holds a falcon during a Celebrate Wildlife Day at Grand Canyon National Park. Brown was honored Feb. 12 by park employees. (Mike Quinn/NPS) Ron and Pat Brown served as Rangers for Grand Canyon National Park. Both were honored with a lowering of the flag and a moment of silence at Grand Canyon Visitor's Center. (Mike Quinn/NPS)

“Ron was an incredible Interpretive Park Ranger and he passed on his legacy to everybody else to make sure that we fulfilled his dream that people would enjoy the Grand Canyon,” said AJ Lapre, branch chief for NPS Division of Interpretations.

Brown worked for NPS for more than 20 years.

“A lot of people remember Ron from his portrayal of John Hance,” said NPS Visual Information Specialist Michael Quinn.

During the service, a flag was raised to half-mass for a short moment of silence and reflection and then lowered.



“When Ron’s wife, Pat, passed away several years ago, we raised a flag in her honor,” Lapre said. “Ron asked to have the same flag raised when he passed, so we are honoring his wishes.”

The flag will then go to Brown’s son, Paul.

Lapre said a more formal memorial is being planned but no details are available at this time. When plans become finalized, the event will be announced.