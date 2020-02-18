OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A ranger's legacy: Grand Canyon remembers Ron Brown
Park employees, friends and family gather to remember life, legacy of Grand Canyon ranger Feb. 12

National Park Service employees Jill Staurowsky, Rader Lane and Jeremy Childs lower the flag Feb. 12 at the Grand Canyon Visitor's Center in honor of NPS Ranger Ron Brown. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

National Park Service employees Jill Staurowsky, Rader Lane and Jeremy Childs lower the flag Feb. 12 at the Grand Canyon Visitor's Center in honor of NPS Ranger Ron Brown. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

By V. Ronnie Tierney, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 3:34 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With the passing of long-time Interpretive Park Ranger Ron Brown, Grand Canyon National Park’s Division of Interpretation and Resource Education conducted a flag raising ceremony Feb. 12 at the Grand Canyon Visitor’s Center in his honor.

Friends and work associates from the National Park Service (NPS) as well community members attended to pay tribute to Brown.

Photo Gallery

Ranger Ron Brown remembered at Grand Canyon

“Ron was an incredible Interpretive Park Ranger and he passed on his legacy to everybody else to make sure that we fulfilled his dream that people would enjoy the Grand Canyon,” said AJ Lapre, branch chief for NPS Division of Interpretations.

Brown worked for NPS for more than 20 years.

“A lot of people remember Ron from his portrayal of John Hance,” said NPS Visual Information Specialist Michael Quinn.

During the service, a flag was raised to half-mass for a short moment of silence and reflection and then lowered.

“When Ron’s wife, Pat, passed away several years ago, we raised a flag in her honor,” Lapre said. “Ron asked to have the same flag raised when he passed, so we are honoring his wishes.”

The flag will then go to Brown’s son, Paul.

Lapre said a more formal memorial is being planned but no details are available at this time. When plans become finalized, the event will be announced.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Documentary celebrates park rangers worldwide
Pioneering a legacy: explorers, immigrants and entrepreneurs lie at the heart of Grand Canyon's past and present
Wildlife Day a lasting legacy of York
Grand Canyon Pioneer Cemetery comes alive
New leadership joins Albright Training Center

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State