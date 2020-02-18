More than 100 attend internet safety event at Grand Canyon School

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Feb. 12, Grand Canyon School PTA sponsored the family event "Be Internet Awesome" to help raise awareness of internet safety for students and parents.



Technology teacher Jonathan Triggs led the workshop, which promoted digital safety and healthy digital habits for family members. More than 100 people attended the event, which included a free dinner. Participating students were entered for a free chromebook raffle, among other prizes.

"This was another great event that supports our district and school in the best ways," said Grand Canyon School Principal Matt Yost.

"Be Internet Awesome" is a google program students use in Grand Canyon School's technology classes in order to learn and practice online safety skills. The family program is an extension of the school program and offers guidance for parents in developing responsible online habits for children and families.

Other Grand Canyon School news: Valentine’s Dance

Grand Canyon Elementary Student Council sponsored the annual Valentine's Dance for elementary students and their families Feb. 13, in the school’s multi-purpose room. Students and their families enjoyed pizza and goodies while dancing the evening away. Students also played games and families took advantage of the photo booth throughout the evening.

Donations of canned and dry goods were collected by student council for admission to the dance. Donations will go to the local food bank at Grand Canyon.

Information provided by Grand Canyon School