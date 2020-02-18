Live burn lights up Grand Canyon interagency fire training
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Last week, 10 structural firefighters from Grand Canyon National Park, Xanterra Fire and Security and Tusayan Fire Department participated in a three day live fire training exercise as part of their bi-annual certification.
Photo Gallery
Interagecy Fire Training at Grand Canyon National Park
(Photo/Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Services & Law Enforcement)
The exercise included live fire simulators — a car fire simulator and a structural fire simulator, also known as a burn box. Additionally firefighters practiced vent, enter, isolate, search (VEIS) training within a housing unit.
Grand Canyon’s structural fire program is responsible for direct fire suppression incidents in the Park including building and vehicle fires in addition to keeping more than 6.5 million visitors safe every year.
Information provided by NPS
