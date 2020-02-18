OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Live burn lights up Grand Canyon interagency fire training

Firefighters practice VEIS training (Vent, Enter, Isolate, Search) in a housing unit at Grand Canyon National Park in February during interagency training. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Services & Law Enforcement)

Firefighters practice VEIS training (Vent, Enter, Isolate, Search) in a housing unit at Grand Canyon National Park in February during interagency training. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Services & Law Enforcement)

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 2:46 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Last week, 10 structural firefighters from Grand Canyon National Park, Xanterra Fire and Security and Tusayan Fire Department participated in a three day live fire training exercise as part of their bi-annual certification.

Photo Gallery

Interagecy Fire Training at Grand Canyon National Park

The exercise included live fire simulators — a car fire simulator and a structural fire simulator, also known as a burn box. Additionally firefighters practiced vent, enter, isolate, search (VEIS) training within a housing unit.

Grand Canyon’s structural fire program is responsible for direct fire suppression incidents in the Park including building and vehicle fires in addition to keeping more than 6.5 million visitors safe every year.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The best prepare for the worst: Molly Woolley first local firefighter to complete NPS structural fire training
Grand Canyon airport fire personnel stay on top of training game
Ponderosa firefighters deliberately burn barn
Intentional fire consumes house
‘Scarface’ relocated<br>to the West Rim area

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State