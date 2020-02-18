Lady Vikings advance in state tourney

WILLIAMs, Ariz. – The No. 7 Williams Vikings girls basketball team continued their winning ways with an easy 46-28 win over No. 9 Valley Union in the first round of the 1A State tournament Feb. 14 in Williams.

The Lady Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 2 Rock Point 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Yavapai Community College.

The No. 16 Vikings boys team ended their season with a 72-40 first-round loss to No. 1 Ft. Thomas.

The Vikings boys ended the year with a 16-14, 9-3 record. They won the 1A Central Region tournament and placed second in region play, finishing behind Joseph City.