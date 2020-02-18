Lady Vikings advance in state tourney
Lady Vikes wallop Valley Union in first round; boys fall to Ft. Thomas to end the season
WILLIAMs, Ariz. – The No. 7 Williams Vikings girls basketball team continued their winning ways with an easy 46-28 win over No. 9 Valley Union in the first round of the 1A State tournament Feb. 14 in Williams.
The Lady Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 2 Rock Point 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Yavapai Community College.
The No. 16 Vikings boys team ended their season with a 72-40 first-round loss to No. 1 Ft. Thomas.
The Vikings boys ended the year with a 16-14, 9-3 record. They won the 1A Central Region tournament and placed second in region play, finishing behind Joseph City.
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Crime in a small town: Williams PD continues with high call volume in 2019
- Sheriff K9 team nabs 136 pounds of marijuana, stolen guns
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- North Country HealthCare sets tentative opening date
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: