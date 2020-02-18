OFFERS
Lady Vikings advance in state tourney
Lady Vikes wallop Valley Union in first round; boys fall to Ft. Thomas to end the season

Kadence Orozco goes after a loose ball during an earlier season game. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 2:32 p.m.

WILLIAMs, Ariz. – The No. 7 Williams Vikings girls basketball team continued their winning ways with an easy 46-28 win over No. 9 Valley Union in the first round of the 1A State tournament Feb. 14 in Williams.

The Lady Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 2 Rock Point 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Yavapai Community College.

The No. 16 Vikings boys team ended their season with a 72-40 first-round loss to No. 1 Ft. Thomas.

The Vikings boys ended the year with a 16-14, 9-3 record. They won the 1A Central Region tournament and placed second in region play, finishing behind Joseph City.

