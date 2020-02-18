Hard at work: City, school and volunteers come together to upgrade field
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 2:27 p.m.
The Williams High School softball field received some much needed infield work Feb. 13. Great Western and Spike Landscaping donated machinery and expertise to laser level the infield. The field had significant drainage issues and the bases were at various heights. The city of Williams purchased the sand/clay mixture for the field.
Most Read
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Crime in a small town: Williams PD continues with high call volume in 2019
- Sheriff K9 team nabs 136 pounds of marijuana, stolen guns
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- North Country HealthCare sets tentative opening date
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: