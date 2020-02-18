OFFERS
Hard at work: City, school and volunteers come together to upgrade field

The Williams High School softball field receives some much needed infield work Feb. 13. Great Western and Spike Landscaping donated machinery and expertise to laser level the infield. The field had significant drainage issues and the bases were at various heights. The city of Williams purchased the sand/clay mixture for the field. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 2:27 p.m.

The Williams High School softball field received some much needed infield work Feb. 13. Great Western and Spike Landscaping donated machinery and expertise to laser level the infield. The field had significant drainage issues and the bases were at various heights. The city of Williams purchased the sand/clay mixture for the field.

