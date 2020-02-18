OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money

Flooding on Milton Road in Flagstaff cripples traffic in a prior year. The Army Corp of Engineers’ inclusion of $52 million in its work plan for the current federal fiscal year enables work on the Rio de Flag project to begin in earnest, Mayor Coral Evans said Feb. 10 in a statement. (photo/City of Flagstaff)

Flooding on Milton Road in Flagstaff cripples traffic in a prior year. The Army Corp of Engineers’ inclusion of $52 million in its work plan for the current federal fiscal year enables work on the Rio de Flag project to begin in earnest, Mayor Coral Evans said Feb. 10 in a statement. (photo/City of Flagstaff)

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 2:04 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff’s mayor hailed a federal agency’s commitment of $52 million for a major flood control project, saying it will protect the northern Arizona city from potentially catastrophic effects of flooding from storm runoff while promoting economic development of currently threatened areas.

The Army Corps of Engineers’ inclusion of the money in its work plan for the current federal fiscal year enables work on the Rio de Flag project to begin in earnest, Mayor Coral Evans said Feb. 10 in a statement.

The project is comprised of water drainage, diversion and detention facilities, including a system of channels and a flood wall that will range up to 8 feet tall.

Evans thanked Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally and Reps. Tom O’Halleran, Paul Gosar and Ann Kirkpatrick for their support for the project.

According to city officials, the Corps of Engineers anticipates work on each of three phases of the project will take two years.

The city has said 108 properties will be affected, including houses, commercial, multifamily, municipal and railroad properties.

Areas that would be protected by the project include downtown Flagstaff, Northern Arizona University and parts of the city’s south side, officials said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Flagstaff wildfire prevention cited among 'best in class' for nation
Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
Post-fire impacts in Williams could top $379 mil
New law allows federal trials in additional Arizona cities

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State