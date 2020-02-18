Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff’s mayor hailed a federal agency’s commitment of $52 million for a major flood control project, saying it will protect the northern Arizona city from potentially catastrophic effects of flooding from storm runoff while promoting economic development of currently threatened areas.
The Army Corps of Engineers’ inclusion of the money in its work plan for the current federal fiscal year enables work on the Rio de Flag project to begin in earnest, Mayor Coral Evans said Feb. 10 in a statement.
The project is comprised of water drainage, diversion and detention facilities, including a system of channels and a flood wall that will range up to 8 feet tall.
Evans thanked Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally and Reps. Tom O’Halleran, Paul Gosar and Ann Kirkpatrick for their support for the project.
According to city officials, the Corps of Engineers anticipates work on each of three phases of the project will take two years.
The city has said 108 properties will be affected, including houses, commercial, multifamily, municipal and railroad properties.
Areas that would be protected by the project include downtown Flagstaff, Northern Arizona University and parts of the city’s south side, officials said.
