Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Feb. 23
Event Huddle lays out mission, plans for future events in Williams

Participants listen as various groups introduce their projects during the 2020 Williams Event Huddle. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 2:23 p.m.

Participants from groups such as Williams Alliance for the Arts, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club,

Groups introduce their projects at the 2020 Williams Event Huddle. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Boy Scouts Troop 7140, Camp Civitan Foundation, Friends of the NRA and many others came together to discuss missions and plans for the new year Feb. 10 at Family Harvest Church in Williams. Organizer Kerry Lynn Moede said the Event Huddle is not sponsored by any organization and is for groups to brainstorm and discuss their plans and needs for the coming year. Around 80 organizations were represented at the event.

Regional & State