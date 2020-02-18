Community Pancake Dinner Feb. 25 at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — It’s almost the end of Mardi Gras and time for Fat Tuesday (or Shrove Tuesday) and that means pancakes drowned in butter, syrups of all kinds, fruit, whipped cream and sausage on the side.
To celebrate, pancakes will be cooked up fresh and hot at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Walker Hall at 202 W. Grant Ave. in Williams Feb. 25. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m.
This is an event for the whole family. Children are encouraged to come, they especially love putting that whipped cream on top. Grandparents are also invited. This dinner is open to all. There will be a free-will offering for the dinner.
Fat Tuesday is the last day of the carnival season and always falls on the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
Information provided by St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Crime in a small town: Williams PD continues with high call volume in 2019
- Sheriff K9 team nabs 136 pounds of marijuana, stolen guns
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- North Country HealthCare sets tentative opening date
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: