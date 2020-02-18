Community Pancake Dinner Feb. 25 at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — It’s almost the end of Mardi Gras and time for Fat Tuesday (or Shrove Tuesday) and that means pancakes drowned in butter, syrups of all kinds, fruit, whipped cream and sausage on the side.

To celebrate, pancakes will be cooked up fresh and hot at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Walker Hall at 202 W. Grant Ave. in Williams Feb. 25. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m.



This is an event for the whole family. Children are encouraged to come, they especially love putting that whipped cream on top. Grandparents are also invited. This dinner is open to all. There will be a free-will offering for the dinner.

Fat Tuesday is the last day of the carnival season and always falls on the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

Information provided by St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church