Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Bright Angel Bar celebrates Arizona Beer Week

Mike Slagle, Justin Bertrand and Courtney Dixon of the Boulder Alley Boys entertain patrons at the Harvey House Tavern during Arizona Beer Week. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

By V. Ronnie Tierney, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 2:24 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Harvey House Tavern at the Grand Canyon South Rim Bright Angel Lodge hosted five breweries from around the state for celebrating Arizona Beer Week.

Breweries that were hosted for Arizona Beer Week included College Street Brewery, Lake Havasu; THAT Brewery, Payson; San Tan Brewing, Chandler; Grand Canyon Brewery, Williams and Hus Brewing Company, Tempe.

“They’re great partners of ours,” said Assistant Food & Beverage Directory, Brad Mraz. “We reached full capacity Friday night.”

The Boulder Alley Boys, Grand Canyon’s local band, energized the crowd with classic rock renditions during the event. Arizona Beer Week is in its 10th year and celebrates Arizona craft beer during the month of February. There are over 200 events across the state.

