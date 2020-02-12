Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
In what was a bit of a surprise, the Prescott area received quite a bit of snow Tuesday morning, Feb. 11.
The weather forecast from the National Weather Service office near Flagstaff Monday morning indicated there was only a 25% chance of the area receiving 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation over the next 48 hours. And much of that was expected to only reach elevations of 6,000 feet or more.
But many in the Quad Cities woke up Tuesday to find several inches of powder covering the ground, stacked on cars and weighing down tree branches.
By the time the snow tapered off in the late morning, weather spotters reported between 4 and 8 inches of snow in Prescott and Prescott Valley.
“The moisture stayed a bit south of Flagstaff and the Prescott area got hit a bit harder,” said Ken Daniel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service near Flagstaff.
Even Chino Valley, with its elevation of 4,700 feet, received between 1 and 3 inches of snow, Daniel said.
All of this resulted in most local schools delaying their start times by two hours.
Most other people delayed their mornings as well, but some drivers decided to brave the conditions and a few ended up getting their vehicles temporarily stuck in the snow or damaged due to slide-offs.
In Prescott, two notable weather-related crashes took place before 8 a.m.
One was a vehicle that slid off the road and down a 20-foot embankment on Geneva Drive at about 6 a.m., said Lt. Jon Brambila, a spokesman for the Prescott Police Department.
The other was a vehicle that slid off Highway 89 into some trees near the Phippen Museum at about 7:50 a.m., said Jeff Jones, a firefighter/paramedic with the Prescott Fire Department.
No one was injured in either of the accidents.
No weather-related crashes were reported in either Prescott Valley or Chino Valley.
Part of this low-incident count is thanks to the diligent work of snowplows clearing the main roads throughout the early morning hours and the moderate temperatures.
“The plows did an excellent job starting at about 1:30 am this morning and the temps stayed up so nothing froze,” Brambila said.
There were, however, six weather-related power outages in the quad-city area and Mayer on Tuesday, said Lily Quezada, a spokeswoman for Arizona Public Service (APS).
A total of about 4,700 APS customers were without power for some period of time, she said.
The earliest outage occurred in the Dewey/Humboldt area. It was first reported at 12:16 a.m. and wasn’t fully fixed until about 6 a.m.
The largest outage began in Chino Valley at about 1:45 p.m. and was estimated to be fully fixed by 7 p.m.
The only municipality that didn’t have an outage of any sort was Prescott Valley.
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Sheriff responds to accidental shooting in Seligman
- High mercury levels detected in crappie at Sante Fe, city water unaffected
- Mortensen pulls in 38 points in win over third ranked St. Michael
- Williams High School beefs up athletic facilities security; hires weight room staff
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- City selects water line improvement project near Homestead Road for community grant funding
- Vikings basketball teams begin regional tournament (see schedule)
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. brews up compassion for fallen firefighter’s family
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Orphaned teen told he can't live in Prescott senior living community
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Bringing the wall: Traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Williams
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: