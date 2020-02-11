Williams youth soccer signups have begun

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from the third week of May to early August.

Registration is currently open and will close April 15.

Williams teams will be a part of the Flagstaff AYSO program, which also includes the Grand Canyon.

Volunteers are needed to help run the program and there is a need for coaches, referees and team parents. Volunteers can sign-up when registering their children online.

The teams are created depending on how many kids register and what the ages are of the players. Over 40 players from Williams were on four different teams last year.

Games will be on Saturdays with some games on Wednesday evenings if needed for make-up games or schedule conflicts.

Early bird registration is $75 until March 15, and then will increase to $100.

The cost includes a uniform shirt, shorts and socks.

Those interested can register at www.flagsoccer.org and need to sign up for the Flagstaff/Williams Region. More details are on AYSO Flagstaff Soccer, Facebook.