Obituary: Charlene A. Payne

Charlene A. Payne, 65, passed away on the morning of January 22, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1954 in Williams, Arizona to Howard and Joyce Sullivant. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dan and her sister Susan. She is survived by her only daughter, Chenin, her husband Yousef Bahraini and their two children, Bella and Andrew. She is also survived by two sisters, nieces, nephews, great nephews, great nieces and many beloved friends. Charlene was a “Jack-Jane of all Trades”. Her green thumb and heart for the growth of plants was passionate, to say the least, learning anything she could from her father, Howard, who owned the famous Sportway Supplies. Being a Smith descendant of the town’s early settlers in the 1880s, she took it upon herself to accumulate much knowledge of the surrounding area.



Although there are many beautiful things about Charlene, nothing surpassed her love for her family. She will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held early this summer.

The family is appreciative to everyone for their well wishes and prayers of love for Charlene and her family.