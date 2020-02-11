Obituary: Carolina Garcia Diehl
Carolina Garcia Diehl, 84, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 surrounded by her dear family and loved ones.
Carolina was born and raised in Williams, Arizona before becoming a resident of Tucson in 1971. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to all, she never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 54 years, Tom and brother, Lauro. She leaves behind her younger brother Arturo(Dora); her children Lawrence, Carolina (Mark), Laura (Billy) and Michael; her grandchildren, Devyn (Gabby), Montana (Priscilla), Benjamin(Lisela), Spencer, Heather (Allen), Sean, Jeremy and Sami; her most beloved great grandchildren Noah, Giovanni, Amelia, Luka, Kaya and Theodore; in addition to countless other friends and family.
Carolina was loved by and will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure and honor to know her. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the OMOS Haiti Fund. Rosary will be held at Bring’s Broadway Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with mass at Our Mother of Sorrows 1800 S Kolb Rd Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.
