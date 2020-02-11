OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 12
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lady Phantoms compete in regional tournament, defeat Joseph City

Maria Dugi drives the ball past a Joseph City defender during the Feb. 6 game against Joseph City. (Veronica Tierney/WGCN)

Maria Dugi drives the ball past a Joseph City defender during the Feb. 6 game against Joseph City. (Veronica Tierney/WGCN)

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 2:48 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Lady Phantoms basketball teams competed in the 1A Central Region tournament Feb. 6-7. The beat Joseph City 55-30, but lost to Williams 66-52.

Photo Gallery

Grand Canyon Phantoms Defeat Joseph City Feb. 6, 2020
Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Vikings basketball teams begin regional tournament (see schedule)
Lady Vikes advance to state; boys end season with 79-75 Joseph City loss
Vikings take title at regional tournament
Vikings win 1A Central tourney; head to state
Fifth-ranked Lady Phantoms power past Williams, lose to Cibecue in regional tournament Feb. 9-11 (Photo Gallery)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State