Icy roads, medical assists keep Williams Fire busy through January

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — In January, an incentive bonus for WFD volunteers was approved into the department’s budget through a unanimous decision by Williams’ City Council.

Incident review

On Jan. 3, S 7th St. – WFD called for possible overdose patient at the healthcare center, Lifeline Ambulance had extended ETA. Hospital staff advised that patient needed transport to another facility and that no other EMS services were needed. Police were on scene and advised staff of ETA for Lifeline and when the ambulance arrived Rescue 1 cleared.

On Jan. 9, N Grand Canyon Blvd. – WFD responded for a strong smell of gas that was noticed in store. Store was evacuated and pumps shut off. Store was cleared of hazard and reopened. Source of smell believed to be connections in the CNG system. Unisource and CNG contractor notified to inspect system. CNG system remained shut off until utilities inspected.

On Jan. 10, I-40 WB, MP 165 – WFD arrived on scene to a single vehicle off the shoulder of the off ramp westbound. Patient had been removed from vehicle using the passenger door by Lifeline and DPS. While inspecting the vehicle for leaks and shutting off the ignition another vehicle ran off the road in the same location to the east of current accident. While moving to the additional accident there was a tractor/trailer that had jack knifed and ended up in the median just east of Highway 64 bridge. Rescue 1 checked on two female patients in the car and advised them to go to DPS car.

Rescue 1 moved to semi in the median where driver was also OK. While talking to semi driver another vehicle did a 180 degree on the Highway 64 bridge and came to a stop facing the wrong way on the bridge. Driver was OK and outside vehicle checking for damage to his vehicle. Rescue 1 advised driver to get back into his vehicle and get off the highway. Rescue 1 cleared the scene.

Training

On Jan. 15, WFD had minimal turnout for training. Fire personnel went through issued gear in the connex storage at Station 2 and issued radios and new equipment to newest firefighter members.

On Jan. 15 Firefighter Loretta McKenney started Fire I and II at Coconino Community College. The class will be completed in May.



Community interaction

On Jan. 24, WFD hosted a program for preschool age children at Williams Public Library. Children completed a finger paint project and firefighters gave a tour of a rescue vehicle.



Meetings

WFD will conduct its monthly meeting Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. Training will be held Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Station 2.

Information provided by Williams Volunteer Fire Department