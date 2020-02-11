Grand Canyon School announces students of the week
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 2:42 p.m.
Starting in August, a Grand Canyon Middle School student was recognized weekly as a Students of the Week.
The school will continue to recognize students through the end of the year.
Most Read
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Sheriff responds to accidental shooting in Seligman
- High mercury levels detected in crappie at Sante Fe, city water unaffected
- Mortensen pulls in 38 points in win over third ranked St. Michael
- Williams High School beefs up athletic facilities security; hires weight room staff
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- City selects water line improvement project near Homestead Road for community grant funding
- Vikings basketball teams begin regional tournament (see schedule)
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. brews up compassion for fallen firefighter’s family
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Orphaned teen told he can't live in Prescott senior living community
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Bringing the wall: Traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Williams
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: