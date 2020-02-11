OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 12
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon School announces students of the week

op row from left: Maya Halbig (8th), Rodonovan Burns (8th), Alshyria Sayitsey (8th), Xochitl Galvan (8th), Eleanor "Norah" Hawkins (7th) and Joyelle Kelso (7th). Bottom row from left: Denaya Smith (6th), Quetzal Galvan (6th), Amelia Walls (6th), Haley Triggs (6th) and Angel Weyant (7th). Not pictured: Victoria Arenas (6th), Olivia Martinez (7th) and Chauncey Upshaw (8th). (Photo courtesy Grand Canyon School)

op row from left: Maya Halbig (8th), Rodonovan Burns (8th), Alshyria Sayitsey (8th), Xochitl Galvan (8th), Eleanor "Norah" Hawkins (7th) and Joyelle Kelso (7th). Bottom row from left: Denaya Smith (6th), Quetzal Galvan (6th), Amelia Walls (6th), Haley Triggs (6th) and Angel Weyant (7th). Not pictured: Victoria Arenas (6th), Olivia Martinez (7th) and Chauncey Upshaw (8th). (Photo courtesy Grand Canyon School)

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 2:42 p.m.

Starting in August, a Grand Canyon Middle School student was recognized weekly as a Students of the Week.

The school will continue to recognize students through the end of the year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Parks Cross Country Invitational a success
Photo: Invention Convention Winners
New WUSD teachers enjoy their work
Grand Canyon School aims at achievement through re-teach classes
Mud no match for Williams cross-country racers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State