From the desk of the librarian

Preschool Storytime

Every Tuesday

10 - 11 a..m.

Bring the little ones to hear a story and do a simple craft! Ages 6 and under.

Crafternoons: Origami

Thursday, Feb. 13

4 - 6 p.m.

Show up any time between 4 and 6 p.m. to make origami. Printed and in-person instructions will be provided. All ages are welcome.

Book Club

Thursday, Feb 20

5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

We'll be discussing the historical true crime book Killers of the Flower Moon. Ask for a copy at the checkout counter.

Homeschoolers Club

Meets every other Friday:

Next meeting is Feb 14

This is a group for homeschooling families to meet up and hang out. Parents talk while kids do crafts and participate in book clubs. This month we'll be reading Charlotte's Web.

Arizona Book Club

Thursday, Feb 20

5:30 - 7 p.m.

We'll be discussing the mystery novel, The Quiet Streets of Winslow. Ask for a copy at the checkout counter.

All events are at the Williams Public Library at 113 S 1st St., Sutie A, Williams. More information is available by calling librarian Mary Corchoran at (928) 635-2263