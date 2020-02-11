From the desk of the librarian
Preschool Storytime
Every Tuesday
10 - 11 a..m.
Bring the little ones to hear a story and do a simple craft! Ages 6 and under.
Crafternoons: Origami
Thursday, Feb. 13
4 - 6 p.m.
Show up any time between 4 and 6 p.m. to make origami. Printed and in-person instructions will be provided. All ages are welcome.
Book Club
Thursday, Feb 20
5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
We'll be discussing the historical true crime book Killers of the Flower Moon. Ask for a copy at the checkout counter.
Homeschoolers Club
Meets every other Friday:
Next meeting is Feb 14
This is a group for homeschooling families to meet up and hang out. Parents talk while kids do crafts and participate in book clubs. This month we'll be reading Charlotte's Web.
Arizona Book Club
Thursday, Feb 20
5:30 - 7 p.m.
We'll be discussing the mystery novel, The Quiet Streets of Winslow. Ask for a copy at the checkout counter.
All events are at the Williams Public Library at 113 S 1st St., Sutie A, Williams. More information is available by calling librarian Mary Corchoran at (928) 635-2263
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Sheriff responds to accidental shooting in Seligman
- High mercury levels detected in crappie at Sante Fe, city water unaffected
- Mortensen pulls in 38 points in win over third ranked St. Michael
- Williams High School beefs up athletic facilities security; hires weight room staff
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- City selects water line improvement project near Homestead Road for community grant funding
- Vikings basketball teams begin regional tournament (see schedule)
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. brews up compassion for fallen firefighter’s family
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Orphaned teen told he can't live in Prescott senior living community
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Bringing the wall: Traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Williams
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: