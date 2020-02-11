Coconino County seeking input on proposed fair fees
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County is seeking public comment on several proposed County Fair fee changes. The public can comment until April 6.
The 60-day comment period on the proposed fees affects vendors, open livestock entries and 4-H wristbands. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors reviewed the fee changes, which have not increased since 2006, at the regular meeting on Jan. 28.
The Board may consider any increase or change up to the amount proposed by the department but not anything higher. The Board could approve the fees any time after the 60-day comment period ending April 6, 2020.
Coconino County Parks & Recreation (CCPR) manages the Coconino County Fair. CCPR suggested the fee changes to recover costs due to increased prices for goods and services, to align with industry best practices and to moderately increase revenue without impacting the cost to fairgoers. Fees also help offset damages to the Fairgrounds at historic Fort Tuthill Quad, which had a $4.1 million renovation in 2017.
The following is a summary of the proposed fee changes:
- Coconino County Fair Vendors
- Food Vendor fees change from a square footage fee to a minimum guarantee based on frontage against a percentage of gross revenue
- Amusement Vendor fees change from a percentage to a square footage fee
- Commercial & Non-Profit Vendors will see a nominal increase in cost per square foot of space rental.
- Open Livestock Entry and many more.
More informationon the proposed fee changes, to see the full list and to provide comments, is available by visiting Coconino.AZ.Gov/Parks.
Information provided by Coconino County
