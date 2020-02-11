OFFERS
Bald Eagle workshop returns to Willow Bend Feb. 29

As many as 200 bald eagles call northern Arizona home during the winter season.
Erin Ford/WGCN

As many as 200 bald eagles call northern Arizona home during the winter season.

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 3:06 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Bald Eagles are back in Flagstaff for annual eagle event held in partnership with Arizona Game and Fish, Liberty Wildlife, and Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience. This year’s event will be held at Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, with three separate programs.

Cost for each program is $10/participant, $35/family (2 adults + 3 kids) or free for Willow Bend Members.

Between 7:15-10 a.m. – Early Birds Field Trip and Presentation: Join wildlife biologists for an early morning field trip searching for wild bald eagles and local waterfowl around Lake Mary. Personal transport is required for the field trip (carpooling encouraged).

After the field trip, meet at Willow Bend Center (9-10am) for a presentation from Arizona Game and Fish biologists and an opportunity to view live eagles up close and in-person. Presentation is open to all ages, though this session is not specifically designed for young children.

Between 11 a.m.-noon – Eaglets, Family Field Trip and Presentation: The Eaglets program is a family-focused interactive program with live eagles, especially designed for families with young children (ages 4-12 years old). This year we added a bird watching field trip option prior to the presentation. Field trip will be held between 8:45-10 a.m. Presentation at Willow Bend will be held between 11 a.m.-noon.

Between 12:30-1:30pm – Fully Fledged, Community Presentation: Learn about the incredible bald eagle from an Arizona Game and Fish biologist and view live eagles up close and in-person. Presentation is open to all ages, though this session is not specifically designed for young children. Please note, this is the same presentation given in the morning, but without the field trip option.

Information provided by Willow Bend

