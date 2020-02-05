Vikings basketball teams begin regional tournament (see schedule)
Originally Published: February 5, 2020 2:44 p.m.
The Williams Vikings boys basketball team faces Mayer tonight in the first round of 1A Central Regional basketball tournament. The game begins at 6 p.m. at Williams High School. The Lady Viking play either Grand Canyon or Joseph City Thursday, Feb. 6 at Williams High School at 6 p.m.
Most Read
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Obituary: Josephine (Martinez) Soto
- Williams Event Huddle returns Feb. 10
- High winds and cold temperatures expected in Williams
- Tusayan, Stilo prepare to submit revised application to Forest Service
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- 1 killed, 1 injured in Payson plane crash
- Coconino County Health Services monitoring Coronavirus
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. brews up compassion for fallen firefighter’s family
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- New medical staff coming to North Country HealthCare this spring
- Jim Wurgler made his mark as a compassionate rural physician and humanitarian
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Orphaned teen told he can't live in Prescott senior living community
- Out of the past: Winter in Williams 1926
- City water line extension request denied by council
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: