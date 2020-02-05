OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings basketball teams begin regional tournament (see schedule)

Oryn Orozco takes a shot in an earlier season game. The 1A Central Regional Tournament begins tonight. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Oryn Orozco takes a shot in an earlier season game. The 1A Central Regional Tournament begins tonight. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: February 5, 2020 2:44 p.m.

Document

1A Central Region Tournament boys bracket

Download .PDF

The Williams Vikings boys basketball team faces Mayer tonight in the first round of 1A Central Regional basketball tournament. The game begins at 6 p.m. at Williams High School. The Lady Viking play either Grand Canyon or Joseph City Thursday, Feb. 6 at Williams High School at 6 p.m.

Document

1A Central Region Tournament girls bracket

Download .PDF

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Vikings win 1A Central tourney; head to state
Vikings head to postseason 14-2; ranked 10th in 1A Conference
Vikings stumble at region; face Baboquivari at state Feb. 16
4th ranked Lady Vikes head to regional tournament
Vikings edge Spartans 45-39, move to 8-0 in region

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State