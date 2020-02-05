OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pelosi shreds Trump's speech. Right there on the podium.

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

By Laurie Kellman and Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 5, 2020 10:54 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — And then she tore up the speech.

No sooner had President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union address than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped the paper it was printed on in two.

Right there, on camera, behind Trump's back. As he stepped down, she ripped again. Then a third time. And a fourth. If Trump knew about the American carnage going on behind him, he didn't react as he left. But Pelosi was on her turf, with a deep understanding of her audience — and she wasn't finished. In case any confusion remained, Pelosi held up what remained of the address to her family in the gallery, in full view of reporters.

photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4. Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"It was a manifesto of mistruths," Pelosi told reporters as she left the Capitol. The ripping was not planned, according to a person close to the Democratic speaker who was unauthorized to speak publicly.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that Pelosi told House Democrats at a private morning meeting that the Trump "shredded the truth, and she shredded the speech because it was filled with untruths."

Republicans dismissed her display, on the eve of Trump's acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, as a tantrum.

Vice President Mike Pence, who sat to Pelosi's right during the speech, said he did not see when she tore up the speech. He joined fellow Republicans in criticizing her behavior.

"I found out just a few moments later, and I think it was a new low," he said on "Fox & Friends." "I wasn't sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution."

Pence accused Pelosi of trying to make the evening "about her and I think the American people see through it."

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said Pelosi "might as well rip up any plans for attracting independent voters."

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana added in a tweet Feb. 4: "This speech was about American heroes and American workers. She decided THAT was worth literally tearing apart."

Tearing the speech gave Pelosi the last visual word over Trump, who had spoken to the House from a position of strength. He arrived in the chamber with the full force of the Republican Party behind him. She is leading a party in the throes of a divisive presidential nomination fight that had botched the kickoff Iowa caucuses only the night before. The House had impeached Trump on her watch. But the Senate was poised to acquit him.

From the start, the event was awkward because the history between those two was so icy. They had not spoken since October, when Pelosi pointed at Trump over a White House conference table, suggested that Russia controls him and walked out.

Now, Trump was returning to the very chamber where he was impeached, standing before the same Democrats who have called him unfit for office and sought to oust him. He stepped to the podium and handed navy blue folders containing his speech to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. Photos show that Trump mistakenly handed Pence's copy to Pelosi. The outside reads in gold letters: "The President of the Senate of the United States." That's Pence's title.

At that moment, Pelosi extended a hand. Trump did not acknowledge it, instead turning around to begin his speech.

Pelosi, famous for casting shade, especially on Trump, gave a look.

For 78 minutes, Trump extolled a "Great American Comeback" on his watch, just three years after he took office decrying a land of "American carnage" under his predecessor. Pelosi read through her copy as he spoke.

Trump bestowed the Medal of Freedom on Rush Limbaugh to raucous applause and a glum reception from House Democrats.

"My fellow Americans, the best is yet to come," he finished.

Pelosi had already gathered the papers for her big ripping finish, which she later said was "the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative."

The moment was a less joyful echo of last year's State of the Union, when Pelosi stole the show with a smirk-and-clap, eye to eye with Trump. Then, Democrats were triumphant after election gains that flipped the House from Republican control and put Pelosi back in the speaker's chair.

That night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived on the scene wearing a white caped pantsuit and sat prominently at the center of the Democratic section. On Feb. 4, on the eve of Trump's acquittal, the congresswoman skipped the speech altogether.

"After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump's lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a few hours before the speech. "None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Trump, Congress leaders reach deal to end shutdown
Donald Trump elected the 45th president of the United States
Arizona features 2 open House seats being eyed by Democrats
Victims’ families take plea to White House for stringent border laws
Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State