OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: Brittnee Larsen

Brittnee Larsen

Brittnee Larsen

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 12:08 p.m.

Brittnee Larsen is a senior at Williams High School. She has been attending school in Williams since her sophomore year.

Brittnee has participated in the drama club, mathletes and cheerleading.

Brittnee said her favorite class at the high school this year is auto shop class.

She said she appreciates the support she has gotten from Mrs. Gutshall .

“She was my most motivating teacher and really helped me to come out of my shell,” she said.

Brittnee said Ms. Karlsberger has also been a big support.

“She has always been there to encourage me,” she said.

Brittnee said her best memories of the high school are the friendships she has made.

After school, Brittnee works at the Italian Bistro and she enjoys reading, writing and going to Bookman’s.

After graduation, Brittnee plans to move to Oregon and attend Southern Oregon University to study psychology.

If she took a road trip she would take several friends including friends from Gilbert, Anna Ortiz, and Damien.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

WHS Senior spotlight: Emily Ramirez
WHS senior spotlight: Kolby Payne
Williams High School senior spotlight: Genevieve Chavez
WHS senior spotlight: John Bryant
WHS senior spotlight: Damien Pacheco and Mikayla Sanders

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State