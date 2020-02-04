WHS senior spotlight: Brittnee Larsen
Brittnee Larsen is a senior at Williams High School. She has been attending school in Williams since her sophomore year.
Brittnee has participated in the drama club, mathletes and cheerleading.
Brittnee said her favorite class at the high school this year is auto shop class.
She said she appreciates the support she has gotten from Mrs. Gutshall .
“She was my most motivating teacher and really helped me to come out of my shell,” she said.
Brittnee said Ms. Karlsberger has also been a big support.
“She has always been there to encourage me,” she said.
Brittnee said her best memories of the high school are the friendships she has made.
After school, Brittnee works at the Italian Bistro and she enjoys reading, writing and going to Bookman’s.
After graduation, Brittnee plans to move to Oregon and attend Southern Oregon University to study psychology.
If she took a road trip she would take several friends including friends from Gilbert, Anna Ortiz, and Damien.
