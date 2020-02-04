OFFERS
WHS culinary students share skills at sports banquet

Williams High School culinary students catered the winter sports banquet Jan. 22. Students include: Abigail Moreno, Kenia Cabrera, Emily Noble, Reykell Jimenez and Emma Gordon. Also pictured is kitchen assistant Lisa Noble. (Photo/Williams High School

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 12:34 p.m.

Williams High School culinary students catered the winter sports banquet Jan. 22. Students include: Abigail Moreno, Kenia Cabrera, Emily Noble, Reykell Jimenez and Emma Gordon, and kitchen assistant Lisa Noble.

