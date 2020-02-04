WHS culinary students share skills at sports banquet
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 12:34 p.m.
Williams High School culinary students catered the winter sports banquet Jan. 22. Students include: Abigail Moreno, Kenia Cabrera, Emily Noble, Reykell Jimenez and Emma Gordon, and kitchen assistant Lisa Noble.
