OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheriff responds to accidental shooting in Seligman

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 2:52 p.m.

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — On Jan. 30, at approximately 4 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Flagstaff and Williams Districts responded to the Seligman area for a report of a subject being shot in the leg.

Sheriff’s Deputies along with Life Line Ambulance responded to the Westwood Ranches Area north of Seligman to an address off of Pipeline Road. Deputies while enroute to the residence, were advised through Flagstaff Dispatch that a 43-year-old man had reportedly, been accidently shot in the leg with a handgun and was currently being transported by a private vehicle to meet with Deputies and the medical personnel. Deputies and medical personnel with Life Line Ambulance were able to make contact at the entrance to Westwood Ranches and Crookton Road.

The victim was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Life Line Ambulance. At this time ,the incident is under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are at the scene where the shooting took place and will continue to investigate throughout the day.

No further details are available at this time. More information will be made available as the investigation progresses.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

CCSO investigates shots-fired incident in Parks
Man found dead inside residence on the Big Boquillas Ranch near Seligman
Parks man fatally shot during altercation with Coconino County Sheriff Deputies
Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
UK man dies in skydiving accident near Grand Canyon

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State