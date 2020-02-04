Sheriff responds to accidental shooting in Seligman
SELIGMAN, Ariz. — On Jan. 30, at approximately 4 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Flagstaff and Williams Districts responded to the Seligman area for a report of a subject being shot in the leg.
Sheriff’s Deputies along with Life Line Ambulance responded to the Westwood Ranches Area north of Seligman to an address off of Pipeline Road. Deputies while enroute to the residence, were advised through Flagstaff Dispatch that a 43-year-old man had reportedly, been accidently shot in the leg with a handgun and was currently being transported by a private vehicle to meet with Deputies and the medical personnel. Deputies and medical personnel with Life Line Ambulance were able to make contact at the entrance to Westwood Ranches and Crookton Road.
The victim was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Life Line Ambulance. At this time ,the incident is under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are at the scene where the shooting took place and will continue to investigate throughout the day.
No further details are available at this time. More information will be made available as the investigation progresses.
Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office
