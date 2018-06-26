Several Arizona elk transported to West Virginia died from parasite
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nearly one-third of the elk herd transported to West Virginia two years ago have died from a parasite, a wildlife official said.
White-tailed deer carry but apparently are unaffected by brainworms, which can be deadly to other antlered animals. Randy Kelley, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources' elk project leader, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that during grazing, the elk accidentally consumed snails that had eaten brainworm eggs.
More snails and slugs existed than usual during the wet spring of 2019, Kelley said.
There were 46 elk transported from Arizona in March 2018 to Logan County. The elk underwent a 120-day quarantine period mandated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture which included an additional disease test.
Kelley said the quarantine weakened the elk physically.
"If we had been able to release those elk promptly, and without having to recapture each one of them individually for re-testing, I think a lot more of them would have survived," Kelley said.
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Obituary: Josephine (Martinez) Soto
- Williams Event Huddle returns Feb. 10
- High winds and cold temperatures expected in Williams
- Tusayan, Stilo prepare to submit revised application to Forest Service
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- 1 killed, 1 injured in Payson plane crash
- Coconino County Health Services monitoring Coronavirus
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. brews up compassion for fallen firefighter’s family
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- New medical staff coming to North Country HealthCare this spring
- Jim Wurgler made his mark as a compassionate rural physician and humanitarian
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Orphaned teen told he can't live in Prescott senior living community
- Out of the past: Winter in Williams 1926
- City water line extension request denied by council
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: