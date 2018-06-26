OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Several Arizona elk transported to West Virginia died from parasite

This photo, taken on a game camera on June 26, 2018, shows the first elk calf born and bred in West Virginia since elk were wiped out in West Virginia in the 1870s. Three calves were born in the Mountain State last June, but those were bred in Kentucky. (Courtesy WVDNR)

This photo, taken on a game camera on June 26, 2018, shows the first elk calf born and bred in West Virginia since elk were wiped out in West Virginia in the 1870s. Three calves were born in the Mountain State last June, but those were bred in Kentucky. (Courtesy WVDNR)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 11:44 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nearly one-third of the elk herd transported to West Virginia two years ago have died from a parasite, a wildlife official said.

White-tailed deer carry but apparently are unaffected by brainworms, which can be deadly to other antlered animals. Randy Kelley, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources' elk project leader, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that during grazing, the elk accidentally consumed snails that had eaten brainworm eggs.

More snails and slugs existed than usual during the wet spring of 2019, Kelley said.

There were 46 elk transported from Arizona in March 2018 to Logan County. The elk underwent a 120-day quarantine period mandated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture which included an additional disease test.

Kelley said the quarantine weakened the elk physically.

"If we had been able to release those elk promptly, and without having to recapture each one of them individually for re-testing, I think a lot more of them would have survived," Kelley said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

West Virginia elk had fewer calves than expected
West Virgina Governor: Some Arizona elk have died awaiting release
Arizona Game and Fish help West Virginia re-introduce elk to the east coast
Arizona elk arrive in West Virginia
New Zealand mudsnails infest Page Springs Fish Hatchery

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State