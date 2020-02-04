OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Over $2 mil in scholarships available to students

Arizona Community Foundation offers access to more than 100 scholarships with a single online application. (Photo/Arizona Community Foundation)

Arizona Community Foundation offers access to more than 100 scholarships with a single online application. (Photo/Arizona Community Foundation)

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 11:40 a.m.

The Arizona Community Foundation’s (ACF) online scholarship portal is now accepting applications for scholarship funding opportunities. These scholarships are available to students attending post-secondary schools during the 2020-21 academic year.

As Arizona’s largest private provider of scholarship funding, ACF offers access to more than 100 scholarships with a single online application. Completing one general application matches applicants with scholarship opportunities within the system for which they may be eligible.

High school seniors, current college students, graduate students or adult re-entry students attending accredited schools anywhere in the United States may apply. Scholarships are available for two-year and four-year colleges and universities, as well as vocational and technical schools. Each award has its own deadline, with some closing as early as March and some as late as May. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their opportunities.

Some scholarships are awarded based on merit or financial need, while others are awarded to students in a particular geographic region or with specific demographic characteristics. More information is available by visiting azfoundation.org/scholarships to access over $2 million in scholarship awards and to find out more about scholarships available through ACF.

About Arizona Community Foundation

Founded in 1987, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the benefit of communities in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $960 million in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $783 million in grants, scholarships, and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at azfoundation.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications
Greater Williams Community Fund announces grant opportunity
Grant applications for community fund available Saturday
Grant application workshop coming Feb. 17
$7,000 to be awarded locally

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State