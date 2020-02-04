OFFERS
Nominations being sought for Williams 2020 Golden Deeds awards

The 2019 Golden Deeds award winners pose after the dinner. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 11:53 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The second annual Golden Deeds Awards Dinner is coming back to the Williams Senior Center April 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Nominations for the awards are now being taken at the center.

The idea came for the Golden Deeds awards came from a senior who witnessed an act of kindness from a young man in the Williams community. She thought since good deeds sometimes go unnoticed, it would be nice to recognize those in the community.

After receiving nominations, a committee will select those to be honored at the dinner.

The recipients of the Golden Deeds Youth awards last year went to Vetta Martinez and Mario Vazquez. The recipients for the Golden Deeds adult awards went to Pete Castro, Cookie Nicoson, and Bud and Barb Parenteau.

The Williams Senior Center is located at 850 W. Grant Avenue.

Everyone is invited to attend.

