Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams

Javier Gonzalez displays fresh baked goods at Gonzalez Mini Market on Route 66 in Williams. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 11:56 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Javier and Ruby Gonzalez are excited to bring specialty grocery products to Williams with the opening of their new store, Gonzalez Mini Market.

The Gonzalezes held a grand opening Jan. 23 to begin sharing their new products with the community.

“We plan to have a lot of things people can’t get around here,” Javier said.

The Gonzalezes have lived in Williams for 17 years and saw a need for a Mexican specialty store.

“Sometimes you are looking for something specific and have to drive all the way to Phoenix to find it,” he said.

The Gonzalazes have arranged for daily delivery of fresh baked goods from Lizarrago’s Bakery which include items such as puff pastries, churros, yo-yos, besos, orejas and conos.

They are also selling a variety of prepackaged and fresh Mexican candies and cookies

The market features extensive ingredients to make homemade Mexican food but also has a variety of pre paackaged foods.

The shelves are lined with a variety of items such as red chile peppers, canned peppers, drink mixes, jarred salsas, moles and cooking sauces, corn and flour tortillas, tostadas, canned and bagged beans, masa harina flour, rice, pasta, fruit juices, biscuits, canned hominy, dried herbs and spices, adobo paste, packaged mixes and more.

The couple hopes to provide fresh produce such as corn, tomatoes, tomatillos and peppers in the future. They also plan to sell meat and premade items such as burritos, tortas and tamales.

In addition to food, the Gonzalezes also want to provide a service to send money to family members.

“We would like to put a station here so people don’t have to go all the way to Flagstaff,” Javier said.

Gonzalez Mini Market is located at 618 W. Route 66 and is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

