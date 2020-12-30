OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Dec. 31
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Seattle man who allegedly dumped body parts near Prescott arrested

Walter Mitchell, 59, of Seattle, the owner of “Future GenX,” was arrested in Scottsdale Dec. 29, 2020, and charged with 28 counts of “intent to abandon or conceal the dead human body or parts." (YCSO/Courtesy)

Walter Mitchell, 59, of Seattle, the owner of “Future GenX,” was arrested in Scottsdale Dec. 29, 2020, and charged with 28 counts of “intent to abandon or conceal the dead human body or parts." (YCSO/Courtesy)

Nanci Hutson, Special to the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 30, 2020 1:39 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Human remains found north of Prescott
Reward increases to $13,000 in case of shots fired into deputy’s home
Police: Public help sought to identify suspect who fired at home of Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy
Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
Police: Teen used stolen gun to shoot at deputy’s home
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State