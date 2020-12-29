Williams 911: Dec. 21-27

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) Dec. 21-28 —

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Fifth Street and Railroad, cited and released;

• Officers responded to male with gun threatening subject, male arrested for aggravated assault, disorderly conduct involving weapon;

• Officers responded to hunting to close to homes on Highland Meadows;

• Officers responded to transient sleeping in alley behind Red Raven, subject told to move on;

• Officers responded to juveniles jumping on ice at golf course pond, kids and parents talked to;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to female reporting cleaning crew went into hotel room after being told not to, civil matter, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, verbal only;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took delayed report of theft of license plate;

• Officers assisted Lifeline with male who fell at Safeway parking lot;

• Officers responded to kids jumping on ice on Santa Fe, warned to keep off;

• Officers responded to domestic on Seventh Street, verbal only;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Humboldt, RUOK subject;

• Officers responded to missing plane at Airport, plane had radio problems;

• Officers took theft report on Route 66;

• Officers talked to campers near cemetery, subjects car broke down gone that day;

• Officers arrested a male for theft of services at transfer station, cited and released;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Railroad;

• Officers took theft report on Pinecrest Trail;

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, subjects separated when officers arrived, verbal only;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison;

• Officers responded to domestic on Locust, male suspect fled before officer arrival;

• Officers delivered toys to families in city;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Augusta;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers took hit and run accident non injury on Slagel;

• Officers assisted DPS with locating semi full of chicken at Love’s, driver left truck;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Sherman;

• Officers took child sex case, turned over to detective;

• Officers responded to vehicle parked on Airport blocking driveway, vehicle moved, next door Air BB parked there;

• Officers responded to male slumped over steering wheel near Bearizona, subject find just resting;

• Officers responded to power line down on Rodeo, APS notified;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Locust;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to trespass on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at bank;

• Officers responded to armed robbery at Quality Inn, under investigation;

• Officers took report of sexual assault that occurred in Williams, subject traveling through and female was possibly sexually assaulted, turned over to detective;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to subjects on ice at Santa Fe, due to danger of thin ice subjects trespassed;

• Officers assisted Fire with carbon monoxide alarm on South Road;

• Officers conducted welfare check on motorist for DPS on I-40;

• Officers responded to subject camping with travel trailer in Safeway parking lot, subject warned and moved;

• Officers responded to fireworks on Newton and Edison, officers talked to subject firing them off and gave them a warning;

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, subject removed from property, verbal only;

• Officers responded to gate open at flag pole near Foote Works, gate closed;

• Officers took threats report at local business on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, custody issue, civil subjects told to go to court;

• Officers responded to AIRBB that owner said was having party at his rental, no party found;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Fourth Street and Grant, female under influence trying to get into homes, was taken home;

• Officers responded to shoplift at Love’s, autistic subject shoplifted knife, item recovered and no prosecution desired;

• Officers responded to parking issue at Love’s, illegally parked semi moved and

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Route 66.

