Voices for children in foster care grows in 2020

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Statewide, CASA of Arizona has trained over 275 applicants to become the voice for children in foster care in 2020.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are volunteers who fight for the best interests of children currently living out of homes who have experienced abuse and/or neglect.

The program has advocates throughout northern Arizona, including Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Williams.

Despite having several hundred applicants throughout Arizona, CASA of Coconino County is still in critical need of increasing the number of dedicated members of the community who can step up and become volunteers.

Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate, and those children are more likely to achieve educational success.

Volunteers come in all shapes and sizes. No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.

More information about becoming a CASA Volunteer is available from Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov or www.CASAofCoconinoCounty.org.