Williams Light Parade flourishes with music, merriment and more

Murphey's Towing cruises down Route 66 in Williams during the annual Light Parade. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: December 24, 2020 9:27 a.m.

Visitors and residents of Williams enjoy the annual Christmas Parade Nov. 28 in downtown Williams.

The parade featured 27 floats and numerous walkers and other participants.

A tree lighting ceremony was held after the parade.

The 2020 Williams Christmas Light Parade winners include Route 66 Car Club, Bill Williams Mountain Men, KJL Electric, JDL Contracting, JMZ Excavating, American Legion Cordova Post No. 13, For Veterans Sake Foundation, Williams Volunteer Fire Department and Adam's Automotive & Towing.

Photo Gallery

Williams Light Parade 2020
