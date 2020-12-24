OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Dec. 25
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Around town: Williams Christmas Lights

Christmas decorations light up Williams, bringing a little light and joy to residents and visitors this holiday season. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Christmas decorations light up Williams, bringing a little light and joy to residents and visitors this holiday season. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: December 24, 2020 9:23 a.m.

Williams residents took holiday lighting to new levels this year.

The Williams News and Route 66 Museum acknowledged those efforts with their annual lighting contest.

Winners include: Bill and Linda Sutton, Best Use of Lighting and Design; George and Jan Bardwell, Best Overall Presentation; Chuck and Christina Sandoval, Best Use of Characters; and the Lion's Club, Best interpretation of the theme - Hometown Strong Christmas - for the hillside Christmas star.

The business lighting contest winners are Sheridan House Inn, first place; Wild West Junction, second place and Pine Country Restaurant, third place.

Photo Gallery

Williams Christmas Lights 2020
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Williams-Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce seeks lighting contest entries
Lighting contest winners to be honored Friday
Lighting contest winners to be honored Dec. 21
Mountain Village Holiday: Parade, community dinner and more coming to Williams
Oh, Christmas Tree!
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State