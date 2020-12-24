Around town: Williams Christmas Lights

Williams residents took holiday lighting to new levels this year.

The Williams News and Route 66 Museum acknowledged those efforts with their annual lighting contest.

Winners include: Bill and Linda Sutton, Best Use of Lighting and Design; George and Jan Bardwell, Best Overall Presentation; Chuck and Christina Sandoval, Best Use of Characters; and the Lion's Club, Best interpretation of the theme - Hometown Strong Christmas - for the hillside Christmas star.

The business lighting contest winners are Sheridan House Inn, first place; Wild West Junction, second place and Pine Country Restaurant, third place.