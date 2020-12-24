Armed robbery suspect sought by Williams Police
Originally Published: December 24, 2020 8:17 a.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – On Dec. 24 at 5 a.m., Williams Police Department received a report of an armed robbery at the Quality Inn in Williams.
The department is seeking any information about the suspect and has released photos from video surveillance at the time of the event. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information regarding this event, contact Williams Police Department at (928) 635-4461 or 911 if it is an emergency.
Information provided by Williams Police Department
