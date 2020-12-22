OFFERS
A salute to Route 66: Williams residents rev up engines for holiday cheer

Several Williams residents gathered for an evening of fun at the Williams' Christmas tree Dec. 16. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Several Williams residents gathered for an evening of fun at the Williams' Christmas tree Dec. 16. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: December 22, 2020 2:05 p.m.

Several Williams residents gathered for an evening of fun at the Williams' Christmas tree Dec. 16.

Participants included representatives of Pharoahs Car Club Arizona, who are interested in starting a classic car club in Williams. More information about creating a possible club is available from Bob Gagnon at (360) 840-0949.

Currently, local classic car owners gather for cruises around Williams and the surrounding area, but have not officially designated themselves a club.

