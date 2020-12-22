OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 23
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Havasupai Tribe continues tourism suspension

In the best interest of tribal members, the Havasupai Tribal Council has suspended tourism indefinitely. (Loretta McKenney/wGCN)

In the best interest of tribal members, the Havasupai Tribal Council has suspended tourism indefinitely. (Loretta McKenney/wGCN)

Originally Published: December 22, 2020 1:39 p.m.

SUPAI, Ariz. — The Havasupai Tribe has decided to continue the suspension of tourism to its remote reservation until further notice.

The tribe suspended all tourism to the reservation March 16 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourists with reservations during the time of the suspension are able to reschedule their reservation for a future date.

The tribe prohibits any reimbursement of fees paid by tourists to the tribe for visitor permits, camping permits, or pack mule services and encourages all tourists to contact the tourism office to reschedule.

Because the coronavirus poses a grave public health threat to the Havasupai Tribe, the tribal council has implemented proactive measures to prevent its spread to the reservation. These measure include restricting all travel into the reservation, enacting mandatory quarantine orders for all reservation residents and suspending all tourism visits.

“In order to further protect the health and welfare of the Havasupai people and tribal residents, the Council finds it necessary to continue the suspension of its tourism operation until further notice,” said Tribal Chairwoman Eva Kissoon.

The Havasupai Tribe has been following the guidelines shared by the CDC and as of Dec. 17, there have been no reported cases of the virus in Supai Village.

More information is available at www.havasupaireservations.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism indefinitely
Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism for 30-days
Grand Canyon’s Havasupai Tribe seeks aid after loss of tourism from COVID-19
Flagstaff company to host virtual run to aid Havasupai Tribe relief efforts during pandemic
Grand Canyon river guides and boaters asked to bypass Havasu Canyon to protect Havasupai Tribe from virus
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State