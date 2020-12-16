23-year-old man dies on South Kaibab Trail
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Dec. 15 at approximately 7:41 a.m. the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting a fatality above the Black Bridge on the South Kaibab Trail.
Park rangers responded to the incident and located the victim, Jaiquan Carter, 23, of Phoenix, Arizona. Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell approximately 80 feet from the South Kaibab Trail.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Information provided by NPS
- Superintendent and governing board member resign at Williams Unified School District
- Rare 'Christmas star' will appear when Jupiter and Saturn align Dec. 21
- Williams man killed in accident on SR 64
- Coconino County outlines COVID vaccination plan
- Obituary: Maralyn S. Miller
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Police: Teen used stolen gun to shoot at deputy’s home
- Reward increases to $13,000 in case of shots fired into deputy’s home
- Havasupai council member appointed to First Things First Coconino Regional Council
- Williams Police Department honors fallen officers
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Superintendent and governing board member resign at Williams Unified School District
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Collision on SR 64 results in death of beloved carriage horse
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation
- Williams Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting set for Nov. 28
- Williams man killed in accident on SR 64
- Rare 'Christmas star' will appear when Jupiter and Saturn align Dec. 21
- Coconino County returns to Phase I COVID-19 restrictions
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: