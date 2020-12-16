OFFERS
23-year-old man dies on South Kaibab Trail

The black bridge crosses the Colorado River at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
Photo/WGCN

The black bridge crosses the Colorado River at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Originally Published: December 16, 2020 9:11 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Dec. 15 at approximately 7:41 a.m. the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting a fatality above the Black Bridge on the South Kaibab Trail.

Park rangers responded to the incident and located the victim, Jaiquan Carter, 23, of Phoenix, Arizona. Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell approximately 80 feet from the South Kaibab Trail.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information provided by NPS

