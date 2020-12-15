Obituary: Jody Lynn Gierke
Jody Lynn Gierke (Mann, Spradlin,) peacefully entered into the loving arms of her creator and cherished ancestors on Oct. 20, 2020.
Jody was born in Bellflower, California on May 1, 1960 to Jack and Pamella Mann.
Throughout her life, Jody lived in California, Iowa, Texas, Florida, Colorado, and Oregon, where she worked as a medical assistant and caregiver. She was a prolific storyteller and artist since childhood, where she often directed her younger sister Tricia in plays and musicals for the family audience. Jody began to seriously pursue a career in acting upon moving to Oregon and while she acted in mainline films such as Feasts of Love, Twilight, and Into the Wild, her passion remained acting in Christian films and local productions.
Jody was a Veteran’s spouse, sister, aunt, niece, and granddaughter; she worked tirelessly to support the troops, making it her mission and going to great lengths to make them feel appreciated, respected, honored and cared for. She sent hundreds, if not thousands of letters and care packages to her deployed family members and friends during the Gulf War conflicts, later becoming a caregiver to her beloved husband Glen, a Vietnam-era veteran. She and Glen enjoyed sightseeing on their motorcycle and were active in their motorcycle club, Alky Angels.
As the eldest sibling to three and mother of five, her loved ones describe her with such attributes as an exemplar of “love, joy, protection, stability, and connection to the broader family and ancestors.” Jody lived and exemplified a life of service. Most recently, she was involved with the youth group at her local church in Williams, Arizona, and was a steadfast volunteer in the communities of faith in which she attended throughout the years.
She is predeceased by her husband Glen Gierke, father Jack Mann; mother Pamella Mann and sister Tricia Burkey. Jody is survived by her brothers Kelly Mann and Donald Gonzales; her children Daniel Mann, Jeremiah Mann, Brandy Spradlin, Erin Cox, and Sean Spradlin; stepchildren, Lisa Sherrill and John Gierke; many grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on May 8, 2020 in Portland, Oregon; location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, etc., donations can be made to a local youth group, school drama club, or theater company in Jody’s honor.
Contact Beth (Harris) Vazquez for information regarding Jody’s celebration of life at sarahbellur@gmail.com
- Superintendent and governing board member resign at Williams Unified School District
- Rare 'Christmas star' will appear when Jupiter and Saturn align Dec. 21
- Williams man killed in accident on SR 64
- Coconino County outlines COVID vaccination plan
- Obituary: Maralyn S. Miller
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Police: Teen used stolen gun to shoot at deputy’s home
- Reward increases to $13,000 in case of shots fired into deputy’s home
- Havasupai council member appointed to First Things First Coconino Regional Council
- Williams Police Department honors fallen officers
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Superintendent and governing board member resign at Williams Unified School District
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Collision on SR 64 results in death of beloved carriage horse
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation
- Williams Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting set for Nov. 28
- Williams man killed in accident on SR 64
- Rare 'Christmas star' will appear when Jupiter and Saturn align Dec. 21
- Coconino County returns to Phase I COVID-19 restrictions
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: