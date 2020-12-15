OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Dec. 17
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Frank P. Davies

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 2:01 p.m.

Frank P. Davies was born on May 6, 1949 in San Pablo, California.

He grew up in Syracuse, New York and attended Catholic school from Kindergarten through twelfth grade. When he turned 18, he joined the Navy. Frank later bought a house in Hayword, California. He retired from the Navy in 1991.

In 2011, Frank moved to Williams to be with his daughter and her family. In his spare time, Frank enjoyed building military models and served as a board member of the High Country Fire Rescue in Red Lake.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Francine and Beryl Davies.

Frank is survived by his daughter Brandy Hart and son-in-law Brian, three granddaughters — Heavenly, Kimberly and Kendall Hart and two foster grandchildren — Taylor Proffitt and Haley Glenn. He has one great — grandchild on the way as well as three others foster grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Services will be held at High Country Fire Rescue Department 6593 High County Lane in Red Lake, Arizona on Jan. 16, 2021.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary:Olan "Olie" Merl Dunn
06/28/00
06/28/00
Obituary: Russell Williams Davis
Obituary: Herbert T. Johnson
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State