Kaibab National Forest extends firewood collection season

Kaibab National Forest is extending the firewood collection season in specific areas on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts for woodcutters who obtain a permit purchased by Dec. 30.

Only those permit holders will be able to take advantage of the two-month extension, which will go through the end of February 2021.

Specifically, those permit holders will be authorized to collect firewood on the two districts until February 28, 2021 rather than the season normally ending Dec. 31.

No permits will be sold after Dec. 30.

If hazardous weather conditions occur during this time, wood cutting may close early to reduce excess resource damage to the roads as well as regard for human safety out on the forest.

Permits will be not offered in person in order to protect public and employee health during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, requests can be made over the phone with the permit, maps and tags being sent via mail. This process can be done during normal business hours and not available during weekends or federal holidays.

All firewood permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as green reusable load tags, which must be physically attached to each load of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle.

The goal of this load tagging system is to ensure accountability for wood removed from the forest and to help plan future firewood cutting areas to meet public needs and forest restoration objectives.

Firewood cutting permits can be obtained at the following locations, excluding weekends and federal holidays:

• Williams Ranger District, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (928) 635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 638-2443

The firewood gathering season on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest ended Nov. 30 and will not be extended. Officials anticipate that the 2021 season on the North Kaibab district will begin around May 1.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest