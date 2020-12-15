OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Dec. 17
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kaibab National Forest extends firewood collection season

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 1:55 p.m.

Kaibab National Forest is extending the firewood collection season in specific areas on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts for woodcutters who obtain a permit purchased by Dec. 30.

Only those permit holders will be able to take advantage of the two-month extension, which will go through the end of February 2021.

Specifically, those permit holders will be authorized to collect firewood on the two districts until February 28, 2021 rather than the season normally ending Dec. 31.

No permits will be sold after Dec. 30.

If hazardous weather conditions occur during this time, wood cutting may close early to reduce excess resource damage to the roads as well as regard for human safety out on the forest.

Permits will be not offered in person in order to protect public and employee health during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, requests can be made over the phone with the permit, maps and tags being sent via mail. This process can be done during normal business hours and not available during weekends or federal holidays.

All firewood permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as green reusable load tags, which must be physically attached to each load of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle.

The goal of this load tagging system is to ensure accountability for wood removed from the forest and to help plan future firewood cutting areas to meet public needs and forest restoration objectives.

Firewood cutting permits can be obtained at the following locations, excluding weekends and federal holidays:

• Williams Ranger District, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (928) 635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 638-2443

The firewood gathering season on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest ended Nov. 30 and will not be extended. Officials anticipate that the 2021 season on the North Kaibab district will begin around May 1.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Firewood cutting season extended through end of February in Tusayan
Private fuelwood permits available now on Kaibab Forest; commercial opens May 31
Fuelwood permits for Williams, Tusayan Ranger Districts on sale
Kaibab National Forest to begin offering firewood permits May 1
Firewood permits available on Kaibab National Forest May 1
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State