Basketball champs: Maine Consolidated clinches win at middle school tourney

The Maine Consolidated School Mustangs ‘A’ team won the I-40 League tournament for the second year in a row Dec. 11 at Williams. The team consists of coach Andrea Betts, and players Kyleigh Amos, Stori Betts, Miranda Chaney, Madisyn Martinez, and Samantha Stafford. The team beat Ash Fork 44-30 to clinch the title. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 12:09 p.m.

PARKS, Ariz. - The Maine Consolidated School Mustangs ‘A’ team won the I-40 League tournament for the second year in a row Dec. 11 at Williams. The A team consists of coach Andrea Betts, and players Kyleigh Amos, Stori Betts, Miranda Chaney, Madisyn Martinez, and Samantha Stafford. The team beat Ash Fork 44-30 to clinch the title. The Mustangs ‘B’ team placed second at the I-40 League tournament. The team includes Madisen Asmus, Kadence Ironside, Brooklyn Michelena, Esperanza Miller Lopez and Alexis Porr. The team lost the final game to Ash Fork.

The Maine Consolidated School Mustangs ‘B’ team placed second at the I-40 League tournament. The team includes Madisen Asmus, Kadence Ironside, Brooklyn Michelena, Esperanza Miller Lopez and Alexis Porr. The team lost the final game to Ash Fork. (Submitted photo)

