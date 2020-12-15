Basketball champs: Maine Consolidated clinches win at middle school tourney

PARKS, Ariz. - The Maine Consolidated School Mustangs ‘A’ team won the I-40 League tournament for the second year in a row Dec. 11 at Williams. The A team consists of coach Andrea Betts, and players Kyleigh Amos, Stori Betts, Miranda Chaney, Madisyn Martinez, and Samantha Stafford. The team beat Ash Fork 44-30 to clinch the title. The Mustangs ‘B’ team placed second at the I-40 League tournament. The team includes Madisen Asmus, Kadence Ironside, Brooklyn Michelena, Esperanza Miller Lopez and Alexis Porr. The team lost the final game to Ash Fork.