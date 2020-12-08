Tusayan opens Santa’s Shack, a free shop for children

TUSAYAN, Ariz — In an effort to provide safe holiday cheer to local children amid the current coronavirus pandemic, Tusayan Town Hall has opened “Santa’s Shack,” where community members can “shop” for gifts.

The gifts are free of charge, thanks in large to an anonymous donor, as well as donations from the community, and Deseret Industries, a non-profit organization located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In addition to being a holiday gift shop, Santa’s Shack is also a drop-off location for Tusayan Town Hall’s coloring contest for children. Parents may also drop off their child’s letters to Santa during their visit.

“This is a unique year for all communities, with no holiday parties or normal gatherings. I hope this is a fun and needed offering for families this year,” said incoming Mayor Clarinda Vail.

To ensure maximum safety, community members are encouraged to call the Tusayan Town Hall ahead of time to make an appointment to visit the shack. The shack is located at town hall. It will be open Dec. 5-23.

In addition to operating Santa’s Shack for the holidays, Tusayan Town Hall is also accepting donations for its Charitable Fund. Donations can be made via the Santa’s Shack or by visiting town hall.

More information about the coloring contest or to make an appointment to visit the Santa Shack is available from the town of Tusayan at tusayan-az.gov or to by calling (928) 638-9909.

Council meeting Dec. 9

On Dec. 9, the Tusayan Town Council will conduct its regularly scheduled meeting.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the Tusayan Town Hall.

During the meeting, Clarinda Vail will be sworn in as mayor of Tusayan and Greg Brush as councilman. A presentation of the gavel from Mayor Craig Sanderson will be conducted.

Other agenda items include consideration, discussion, and possible action regarding liquor license for the Foodieclub in Tusayan, an update and possible action on the U.S. Forest Service permit submitted by Stilo Development Group and the town of Tusayan, possible action regarding authorization to allow engineering data regarding a flood plain study to be released to the Tusayan Sanitary District and possible action regarding Kaibab Learning Center’s agreement with the town, among other items.

More information or to view the complete agenda is available at https://tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.