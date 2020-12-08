Obituary: Daniel Ray Martin

Daniel Ray Martin (Danny) passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2020 in Williams, Arizona.



Dan was born in Buckeye, Arizona on July 20, 1948, the eldest of six children of Ray and Verna Martin.



Dan was a truck driver by trade, working for Wingfield Livestock Transportation for many years. He traveled much of the Midwest and Western United States, enjoying the opportunity to meet various ranchers and talk about their operations. He enjoyed the quiet solitude and open range. During fall shipping time, Dan would often haul cattle from the same ranches, making many friends over the years. Dan lived simply and had an unforgettable dry sense of humor, he had a huge heart was always available to help anyone who needed it.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Verna Martin, his brothers Matt Martin and Steve Martin. Dan is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cheri Lynn, his first wife and mother of their children Jana Sue Kirk Martin. His daughter Charlotte (Shatzi) Martin Benson (Dale) Buckeye Arizona, son Donald Beau Martin (Carolyn) Tucson Arizona, Stepdaughters Pam Albot (Kaleb) Sparks Nevada, Dallas Parent, Gilbert Arizona. Sister Becky Franks (Bill) Star Valley Arizona, brothers Kenny Martin (Kim) Coolidge Arizona, Mike Martin (Kenda) Buckeye Arizona. Three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, five step-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren. Dan leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



He will be missed by all. Gone but not forgotten. Private services were held for family only.