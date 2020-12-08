OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Dec. 10
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Daniel Ray Martin

Originally Published: December 8, 2020 11:47 a.m.

Daniel Ray Martin (Danny) passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2020 in Williams, Arizona.

Dan was born in Buckeye, Arizona on July 20, 1948, the eldest of six children of Ray and Verna Martin.

Dan was a truck driver by trade, working for Wingfield Livestock Transportation for many years. He traveled much of the Midwest and Western United States, enjoying the opportunity to meet various ranchers and talk about their operations. He enjoyed the quiet solitude and open range. During fall shipping time, Dan would often haul cattle from the same ranches, making many friends over the years. Dan lived simply and had an unforgettable dry sense of humor, he had a huge heart was always available to help anyone who needed it.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Verna Martin, his brothers Matt Martin and Steve Martin. Dan is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cheri Lynn, his first wife and mother of their children Jana Sue Kirk Martin. His daughter Charlotte (Shatzi) Martin Benson (Dale) Buckeye Arizona, son Donald Beau Martin (Carolyn) Tucson Arizona, Stepdaughters Pam Albot (Kaleb) Sparks Nevada, Dallas Parent, Gilbert Arizona. Sister Becky Franks (Bill) Star Valley Arizona, brothers Kenny Martin (Kim) Coolidge Arizona, Mike Martin (Kenda) Buckeye Arizona. Three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, five step-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren. Dan leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He will be missed by all. Gone but not forgotten. Private services were held for family only.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State