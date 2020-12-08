Obituary: Daniel Ray Martin
Daniel Ray Martin (Danny) passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2020 in Williams, Arizona.
Dan was born in Buckeye, Arizona on July 20, 1948, the eldest of six children of Ray and Verna Martin.
Dan was a truck driver by trade, working for Wingfield Livestock Transportation for many years. He traveled much of the Midwest and Western United States, enjoying the opportunity to meet various ranchers and talk about their operations. He enjoyed the quiet solitude and open range. During fall shipping time, Dan would often haul cattle from the same ranches, making many friends over the years. Dan lived simply and had an unforgettable dry sense of humor, he had a huge heart was always available to help anyone who needed it.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Verna Martin, his brothers Matt Martin and Steve Martin. Dan is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cheri Lynn, his first wife and mother of their children Jana Sue Kirk Martin. His daughter Charlotte (Shatzi) Martin Benson (Dale) Buckeye Arizona, son Donald Beau Martin (Carolyn) Tucson Arizona, Stepdaughters Pam Albot (Kaleb) Sparks Nevada, Dallas Parent, Gilbert Arizona. Sister Becky Franks (Bill) Star Valley Arizona, brothers Kenny Martin (Kim) Coolidge Arizona, Mike Martin (Kenda) Buckeye Arizona. Three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, five step-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren. Dan leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He will be missed by all. Gone but not forgotten. Private services were held for family only.
- What’s open and what’s closed? South Rim operations shift as colder weather arrives and pandemic numbers increase
- Obituary: Ursula (Candy) Garcia
- Coconino County returns to Phase I COVID-19 restrictions
- Williams man killed in accident on SR 64
- Ash Fork gas station vandalized causing partial business shutdown
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Police: Public help sought to identify suspect who fired at home of Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy
- Kalispell woman hikes Continental Divide Trail in five months
- Superintendent and governing board member resign at Williams Unified School District
- Obituary: Maralyn S. Miller
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- Collision on SR 64 results in death of beloved carriage horse
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Williams Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting set for Nov. 28
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
- Coconino County returns to Phase I COVID-19 restrictions
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: