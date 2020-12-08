NPS: Mouse and rat poison kills pets and wildlife
Mule deer fawn dies from rodent poison at Village
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service said a mule deer fawn found dead in Grand Canyon Village has died from rodenticide poisoning.
According to NPS, several community pets have been poisoned in recent weeks. The park is warning residents that rodenticides (rodent poisons) are prohibited in Grand Canyon and in park residences.
“These poisons cause harm to wildlife, pets, and humans, and can contaminate the environment. Keeping residence and buildings sanitary, uncluttered, and consistently setting snap traps is the most effective way to control rodents,” the park stated.
The park stated that free rodent clean-up kits are available for check-out from the park.
“That will help you safely address rodents in your home or workplace,” the park stated.
To check-out a rodent clean-up kit, contact Sarah Ciarrachi, IPM Wildlife Technician, at sarah_ciarrachi@nps.gov or (928) 638-7674, or Brandon Holton, Wildlife Biologist, at Brandon_Holton@nps.gov.
Information provided by NPS
