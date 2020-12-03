Police: Public help sought to identify suspect who fired at home of Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy

PRESCOTT VALLEY - Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at the home of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy early this morning nearly hitting the officer’s 4-year-old child.

“This was not just an attack on law enforcement and one of our deputies, but a cowardly act against his young family,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said in a statement. “Silent Witness has offered a minimum $6,000 reward for tips and I want the coward to know that we will find you and bring you to justice. You can run, but we will get you.”

At approximately 2:25 a.m., Dec. 3, a subject fired multiple rounds into an occupied residence in the 8300 block of E. Loos Drive in Prescott Valley.



One of the rounds passed directly over the head of the sleeping child, but no one was injured, YCSO said.

Mascher said local law enforcement agencies are working the incident and using every means available to find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect.

“As Sheriff, I am aware we have historically enjoyed overwhelming support for law enforcement in Yavapai County, but unfortunately this is a sign of the times now present in our own community,” he said.

Incoming Sheriff David Rhodes also condemned the assault.

“We will never accept, tolerate, or allow violent unprovoked attacks on innocent people,” he said. “The specific targeting of vulnerable people chills all of us. We will find those responsible and swiftly bring them to justice. I want to thank all the many well-wishers and citizens of Yavapai County who have shown support for law enforcement and the Yavapai County Sheriff's office during this time of unprecedented attacks on law enforcement.”

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information from the public to assist in its investigation. Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the vicinity of the Mountain Valley Skate Park, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. is encouraged to contact Detective Field of YCSO at (928) 772-5108 or by email at mfield@pvaz.net.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Prescott Valley Police Department have created a multi-agency task force to investigate.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $6,000 reward for a direct tip with information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects. Tips can be submitted online at www.yavapaisw.com or by phone at (800) 932-3232.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Prescott Valley Police Department.