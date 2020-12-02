Williams 911: week of Dec. 2

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) Nov. 23-29 —

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Grant, male complaint about heating and cooling unit on local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took burglary report of shed on First Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodgers;

• Officers seized marijuana and pipe during traffic stop on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Eighth Street and Sherman;

• Officers responded to juvenile hanging over balcony on Edison, parent talked too;

• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Route 66;

• Officers investigated hit and run non injury accident on 4th and Railroad;

• Officers responded to flare shot into porch on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Love’s, found two transients in verbal disagreement, parties separated;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on Edison;

• Officers responded to shots fired near Santa Fe, hunters;

• Officers responded to female who fell off quad on Country Club, transported to medical;

• Officers took in found property on Ninth Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on 2nd and Route 66;

• Officers dealt with mental health situation on Route 66;

• Officers assisted with parade;

• Officers lead Williams Vikings out of town for state championship game;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Fulton;

• Officers responded to camp fire no put out near Red Roof Inn, officer put out;

• Officers took theft of Christmas display item on Torrey Pines;

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Third Street;

• Officers dealt with snow issues;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, two subjects with autism were having issues handled on scene no crime;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, intoxicated subject having issues, sent home handled on scene;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Ninth Street;

• Officers after traffic stop on Grand Canyon Boulevard seized small amount of marijuana for destruction;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, civil matter roommate issues, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers arrested a subject for criminal speed in residential area on Pinecrest – 60 mph in 25 mph zone, cited and released for criminal speed and no driver’s license;

• Officers conducted welfare check on RUOK program participant on 8th, subject was fine;

• Officers conducted welfare check on RUOK participant on Edison, subject was fine;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at KOA, misdial;

• Officers responded to juvenile who was running with knife and fell on it going into stomach area, subject transported by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to an alarm on 7th;

• Officers responded to 911 open line at Circle K, misdial;

• Officers responded to transient making people uncomfortable on Route 66, subject moved on his own;

• Officers took theft from vehicle on Rodeo;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked and criminal speed on Route 66, cited and released.

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison;

• Officers responded to mental health situation near Love’s and

• Officers took in found property on RT66, owner found and returned property.

