Williams 911: week of Dec. 2
The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) Nov. 23-29 —
• Officers responded to noise complaint on Grant, male complaint about heating and cooling unit on local hotel;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took burglary report of shed on First Street;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodgers;
• Officers seized marijuana and pipe during traffic stop on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Eighth Street and Sherman;
• Officers responded to juvenile hanging over balcony on Edison, parent talked too;
• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Route 66;
• Officers investigated hit and run non injury accident on 4th and Railroad;
• Officers responded to flare shot into porch on Sheridan;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Love’s, found two transients in verbal disagreement, parties separated;
• Officers responded to reckless driver on Edison;
• Officers responded to shots fired near Santa Fe, hunters;
• Officers responded to female who fell off quad on Country Club, transported to medical;
• Officers took in found property on Ninth Street;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on 2nd and Route 66;
• Officers dealt with mental health situation on Route 66;
• Officers assisted with parade;
• Officers lead Williams Vikings out of town for state championship game;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Fulton;
• Officers responded to camp fire no put out near Red Roof Inn, officer put out;
• Officers took theft of Christmas display item on Torrey Pines;
• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Third Street;
• Officers dealt with snow issues;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, two subjects with autism were having issues handled on scene no crime;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, intoxicated subject having issues, sent home handled on scene;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Ninth Street;
• Officers after traffic stop on Grand Canyon Boulevard seized small amount of marijuana for destruction;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, civil matter roommate issues, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers arrested a subject for criminal speed in residential area on Pinecrest – 60 mph in 25 mph zone, cited and released for criminal speed and no driver’s license;
• Officers conducted welfare check on RUOK program participant on 8th, subject was fine;
• Officers conducted welfare check on RUOK participant on Edison, subject was fine;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at KOA, misdial;
• Officers responded to juvenile who was running with knife and fell on it going into stomach area, subject transported by Lifeline;
• Officers responded to an alarm on 7th;
• Officers responded to 911 open line at Circle K, misdial;
• Officers responded to transient making people uncomfortable on Route 66, subject moved on his own;
• Officers took theft from vehicle on Rodeo;
• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked and criminal speed on Route 66, cited and released.
• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison;
• Officers responded to mental health situation near Love’s and
• Officers took in found property on RT66, owner found and returned property.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
