OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 02
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams 911: week of Dec. 2

Originally Published: December 2, 2020 10:27 a.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) Nov. 23-29 —

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Grant, male complaint about heating and cooling unit on local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took burglary report of shed on First Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodgers;

• Officers seized marijuana and pipe during traffic stop on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Eighth Street and Sherman;

• Officers responded to juvenile hanging over balcony on Edison, parent talked too;

• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Route 66;

• Officers investigated hit and run non injury accident on 4th and Railroad;

• Officers responded to flare shot into porch on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Love’s, found two transients in verbal disagreement, parties separated;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on Edison;

• Officers responded to shots fired near Santa Fe, hunters;

• Officers responded to female who fell off quad on Country Club, transported to medical;

• Officers took in found property on Ninth Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on 2nd and Route 66;

• Officers dealt with mental health situation on Route 66;

• Officers assisted with parade;

• Officers lead Williams Vikings out of town for state championship game;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Fulton;

• Officers responded to camp fire no put out near Red Roof Inn, officer put out;

• Officers took theft of Christmas display item on Torrey Pines;

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Third Street;

• Officers dealt with snow issues;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, two subjects with autism were having issues handled on scene no crime;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, intoxicated subject having issues, sent home handled on scene;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Ninth Street;

• Officers after traffic stop on Grand Canyon Boulevard seized small amount of marijuana for destruction;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, civil matter roommate issues, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers arrested a subject for criminal speed in residential area on Pinecrest – 60 mph in 25 mph zone, cited and released for criminal speed and no driver’s license;

• Officers conducted welfare check on RUOK program participant on 8th, subject was fine;

• Officers conducted welfare check on RUOK participant on Edison, subject was fine;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at KOA, misdial;

• Officers responded to juvenile who was running with knife and fell on it going into stomach area, subject transported by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to an alarm on 7th;

• Officers responded to 911 open line at Circle K, misdial;

• Officers responded to transient making people uncomfortable on Route 66, subject moved on his own;

• Officers took theft from vehicle on Rodeo;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked and criminal speed on Route 66, cited and released.

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison;

• Officers responded to mental health situation near Love’s and

• Officers took in found property on RT66, owner found and returned property.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State