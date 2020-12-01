Ash Fork gas station vandalized causing partial business shutdown

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Nov. 14, the manager of the gas station located on the frontage road south of Ash Fork, reported a vandalism incident.

According to the clerk, after realizing her customers were unable to make transactions for fuel at pump stations Nov. 12, she attempted to inspect the pumps but could not open the panels. Some of the panel keyholes had been glued shut and in at least one pump, the wiring for the data collector was missing. Neither the owner nor manager could surmise at that time who might be involved in the vandalism.

Video surveillance was provided, but the image quality is poor.

In the video, three unknown suspects are seen. One suspect remains at the pumps, while one of the accomplices can be seen dancing in the background and another appears walking out of the convenience store sometime afterwards. The suspects then enter a newer black sedan, with silver rims and silver trim, and drive out of view. The make and model of the car could not be determined.



Physical damage cost estimates to the pumps are in excess of $3,000. There is also an additional loss in revenue regarding pay at-pump customers who did not have the ability to obtain fuel for approximately 24 hours. The station attendant discovered at-pump transactions did not occur from noon on Nov. 13 to just before 11 a.m. the following day.

If anyone has information and can identity the suspects, they are urged to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. A reward of up to $350 in cash is being offered for any direct tip to Silent Witness leading to an arrest.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at (928) 771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov