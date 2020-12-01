4 hour internet, phone outage planned Dec. 3 for Grand Canyon and Tusayan
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon and Tusayan residents should plan for a planned internet and phone outage starting Dec. 3 around 12 a.m.
According to Grand Canyon National Park, Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink) will be upgrading necessary software to their telecommunications system between Grand Canyon and Bill Williams Mountain, located near Williams. This necessary upgrade will last between two to four hours and is expected be completed, at the latest by 4 a.m. Dec. 3.
This upgrade will affect the following communications circuits:
• Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center (Dispatch/9-1-1). 9-1-1 will be temporarily re-routed to Coconino County Dispatch (wireless) and local landline calls will be routed to a telephone at GRCA Dispatch.
• All data communications services, including internet (official and residential)
• Cellular services that utilize the Bill Williams microwave
• All telephone service for park partners and residents
• All services provided to Tusayan residents and businesses
• Services provided to Grand Canyon Airport
• Service to the North Rim and Desert View landlines
Since this project will affect a substantial portion of Grand Canyon National Park's communications capability, Lumen is working to complete the upgrade in a timely manner.
Information provided by NPS
- Collision on SR 64 results in death of beloved carriage horse
- Williams Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting set for Nov. 28
- National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation
- Obituary: Betty Jean Christman
- Flagstaff Medical Center concerned with rise in hospitalizations
- Williams to host Christmas parade this weekend
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Yavapai County K9 sniff search leads to seizure of meth on I-40 near Ash Fork
- Coconino County returns to Phase I COVID-19 restrictions
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- On Arizona’s rotten fish list: Wildlife managers try incentivized harvesting to reduce brown trout population at Lee’s Ferry
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Williams Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting set for Nov. 28
- Collision on SR 64 results in death of beloved carriage horse
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
- National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: