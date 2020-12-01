OFFERS
4 hour internet, phone outage planned Dec. 3 for Grand Canyon and Tusayan

Originally Published: December 1, 2020 1:01 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon and Tusayan residents should plan for a planned internet and phone outage starting Dec. 3 around 12 a.m.

According to Grand Canyon National Park, Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink) will be upgrading necessary software to their telecommunications system between Grand Canyon and Bill Williams Mountain, located near Williams. This necessary upgrade will last between two to four hours and is expected be completed, at the latest by 4 a.m. Dec. 3.

This upgrade will affect the following communications circuits:

• Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center (Dispatch/9-1-1). 9-1-1 will be temporarily re-routed to Coconino County Dispatch (wireless) and local landline calls will be routed to a telephone at GRCA Dispatch.

• All data communications services, including internet (official and residential)

• Cellular services that utilize the Bill Williams microwave

• All telephone service for park partners and residents

• All services provided to Tusayan residents and businesses

• Services provided to Grand Canyon Airport

• Service to the North Rim and Desert View landlines

Since this project will affect a substantial portion of Grand Canyon National Park's communications capability, Lumen is working to complete the upgrade in a timely manner.

Information provided by NPS

